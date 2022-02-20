Credit Suisse AG Sells 22,234 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,234 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,303,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,841,000 after buying an additional 1,300,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,010,000 after buying an additional 328,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,996,000 after buying an additional 146,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,647,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,690,000 after buying an additional 34,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,045 shares of company stock worth $55,243. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFFN shares. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

