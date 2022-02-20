Credit Suisse AG Sells 914,997 Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914,997 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Youdao worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 23,908.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 125.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Youdao alerts:

Shares of DAO stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Youdao, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -0.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Youdao from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.84.

Youdao Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO).

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.