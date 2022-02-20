Credit Suisse Group Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $167.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $161.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $109.55 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.77.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile
IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.
