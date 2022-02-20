Credit Suisse Group Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $303.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $293.00 to $303.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $257.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.64 and a 200 day moving average of $288.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after buying an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after buying an additional 225,021 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

