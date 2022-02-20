Credit Suisse Group Raises Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 815

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 800 ($10.83) to GBX 815 ($11.03) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LCSHF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.69) to GBX 781 ($10.57) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $534.87.

Shares of LCSHF opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

