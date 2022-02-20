Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €127.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($144.32) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($139.77) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €105.33 ($119.70).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €95.38 ($108.39) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €68.87 ($78.26) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($114.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

