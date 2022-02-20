Critical Review: P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) & NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) and NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get P&F Industries alerts:

This table compares P&F Industries and NN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P&F Industries 0.81% 1.00% 0.78% NN 27.50% 4.04% 1.56%

This table compares P&F Industries and NN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P&F Industries $49.14 million 0.39 -$4.95 million $0.13 46.54 NN $427.53 million 0.30 -$100.59 million $2.65 1.12

P&F Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P&F Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

P&F Industries has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of P&F Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of NN shares are held by institutional investors. 48.7% of P&F Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of NN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for P&F Industries and NN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P&F Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A NN 0 1 1 0 2.50

NN has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.46%. Given NN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NN is more favorable than P&F Industries.

Summary

NN beats P&F Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors. The Power Solutions segment designs and produces a broad range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices used in applications ranging from power control to flight control, and for military devices. The company was founded by Richard D. Ennen in October 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.