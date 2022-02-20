Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROMF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS CROMF remained flat at $$13.72 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 640. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

