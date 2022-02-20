Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO Sells $14,167.21 in Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $14,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

E Randall Chestnut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $28,909.24.

On Thursday, February 10th, E Randall Chestnut sold 17,800 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $124,956.00.

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $69.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

