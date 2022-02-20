Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the lowest is $2.87 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $12.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $120.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,078. Crown has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $124.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.