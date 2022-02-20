Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 16.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y opened at $687.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $601.26 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $669.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.