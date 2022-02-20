Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,735 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.23% of Meritor worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meritor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Meritor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Meritor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritor alerts:

In other news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $32.93.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.