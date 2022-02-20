Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,293 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $68.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

