Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,935 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,312 shares of company stock valued at $15,934,286. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.59.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

