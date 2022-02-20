Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after purchasing an additional 213,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 718,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after purchasing an additional 845,896 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,215 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,793,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,002,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 71.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.