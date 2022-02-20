Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $22.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

Several research firms recently commented on CURLF. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

