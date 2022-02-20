CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.48% of CyberArk Software worth $29,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.56.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $140.75 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

