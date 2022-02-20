CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.36 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.980-$-0.640 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $5.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.75. 533,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

