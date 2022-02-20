Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.00

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYXT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,151,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. Finally, BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $425,955,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.