Dan Spaulding Sells 590 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Dan Spaulding sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $37,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00.

Z stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.