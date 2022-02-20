DAOventures (DVD) Price Tops $0.0354 on Exchanges

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $325,294.08 and $4,343.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005804 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.