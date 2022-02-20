Darren Ruhr Sells 227 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 227 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$16,487.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,593,966.51.

Darren Ruhr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Darren Ruhr sold 269 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$18,683.74.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$71.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.06. The company has a market cap of C$953.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of C$24.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.95.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$91.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.27.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

