Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) PT Lowered to €126.00

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €134.00 ($152.27) to €126.00 ($143.18) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.51. Dassault Aviation has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $141.20.

Get Dassault Aviation alerts:

About Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.