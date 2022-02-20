Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) PT Lowered to €126.00

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €134.00 ($152.27) to €126.00 ($143.18) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.51. Dassault Aviation has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $141.20.
About Dassault Aviation
