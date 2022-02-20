DATA (DTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $736,671.28

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $736,671.28 and approximately $29,919.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00038109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00106261 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.