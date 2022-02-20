Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce sales of $26.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $30.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $25.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $121.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.05 million to $149.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $126.36 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $469.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

