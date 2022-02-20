Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.19. Approximately 4,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.99. The company has a market cap of C$50.84 million and a P/E ratio of 38.80.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through Finished Product and Component Manufacturing segments. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporation systems used in mining and oil industries worldwide.

