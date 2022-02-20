Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.19. Approximately 4,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.
The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.99. The company has a market cap of C$50.84 million and a P/E ratio of 38.80.
Decisive Dividend Company Profile (CVE:DE)
