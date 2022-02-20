DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $221,503.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.19 or 0.06867935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,448.78 or 1.00282836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051241 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

