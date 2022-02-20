Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. 5,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

