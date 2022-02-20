DeGate (DG) Market Cap Hits $17.11 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $17.11 million and $1.22 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00044209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.12 or 0.06853118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,326.02 or 0.99939309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00049037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00051533 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,229,193 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

