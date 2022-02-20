Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.61 Billion

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post sales of $8.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.05 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $43.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.93 billion to $44.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,574,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,392,416. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.24.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

