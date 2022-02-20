Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.56.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.