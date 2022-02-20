Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,536 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Denbury worth $32,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 0.6% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Denbury by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Denbury by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEN opened at $67.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $91.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

