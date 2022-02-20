Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 500

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,404.33.

GLNCY opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Glencore has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

