Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $75.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KSS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.38.
Shares of KSS opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after buying an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after buying an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,617,000 after buying an additional 174,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
