Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $75.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KSS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Shares of KSS opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after buying an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after buying an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,617,000 after buying an additional 174,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,853,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

