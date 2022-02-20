Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AVEVF stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

