DEXA COIN (DEXA) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

DEXA COIN (CURRENCY:DEXA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One DEXA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DEXA COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $494,240.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEXA COIN has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DEXA COIN

DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. DEXA COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN . DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXA COIN is dexacoin.net

Buying and Selling DEXA COIN

