Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,605,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Diageo by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Diageo by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.95) to GBX 3,200 ($43.30) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

DEO opened at $199.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.25. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

