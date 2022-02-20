DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Get DiaSorin alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.25.

Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $143.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.12. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $238.29.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaSorin (DSRLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.