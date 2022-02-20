Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.44. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $858,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

