Digitalcoin Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $162,960.10 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,547.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.60 or 0.06891673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.10 or 0.00288206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.17 or 0.00786486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00072340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.00401643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.00219160 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,431,463 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

