Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,381 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Citrix Systems worth $65,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

CTXS stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.