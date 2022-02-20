Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $63.42 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,029,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,969 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.70% of Viavi Solutions worth $63,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 1,114,204 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 244.7% in the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 849,131 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 174.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 402,887 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 392,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $3,560,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $378,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

