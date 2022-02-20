Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $67.53 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.60% of LivaNova worth $67,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 42.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 22.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,197,000 after buying an additional 162,389 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $1,623,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in LivaNova by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 329,304 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

