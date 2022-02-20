Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.49% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $62,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

FIBK opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.12. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.73%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,880 shares of company stock worth $192,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.