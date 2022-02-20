Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,264 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Consolidated Edison worth $60,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,295,000 after purchasing an additional 174,823 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ED stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $87.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.33%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

