Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 320 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $66,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,657 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 230,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after acquiring an additional 193,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

LYV stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.32.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

