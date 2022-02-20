DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.84

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 84266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.
DISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79.
About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
