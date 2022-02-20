DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.84

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 84266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

DISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Get DISH Network alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in DISH Network by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 127.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 172,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,718,000 after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $4,441,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.