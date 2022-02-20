Doma (NYSE:DOMA) PT Lowered to $7.50

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 217.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27. Doma has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

