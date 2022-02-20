Doma (NYSE:DOMA) PT Lowered to $7.50

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 217.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.
Shares of DOMA stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27. Doma has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $10.61.
About Doma
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
