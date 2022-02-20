Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DFIN opened at $32.79 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.
