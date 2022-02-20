Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DFIN opened at $32.79 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,569 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 33,526 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

