DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Truist Financial

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DASH. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $91.96 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.59.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $2,458,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,438 shares of company stock valued at $90,412,582 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,536,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,018 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

